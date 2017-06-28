Home Indiana New Handgun Law to Take Effect Soon June 28th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Indiana Pinterest

The Hoosier State is ready to undergo its yearly transformation as a new set of laws are ready to take effect on July 1st. Among the many new laws is one that allows people with a protective order to carry a handgun without a license for 60 days. Lawmakers say this new law will allow people in potentially dangerous situations to not have to worry about the hassle of obtaining a license to carry.

Not all groups are thrilled about the law change. Those with the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence oppose the new law. They say putting a handgun into an already dangerous situation can actually make the problem a lot worse.

The State Police will also have to adopt new policies that will expedite the process to obtain a license to carry a handgun for people with protective orders in place.

One thing that concerns firearm instructors is the lack of mandatory training for folks looking to pick up and carry a handgun. At Lawman Tactical in Evansville they offer classes on handgun safety, especially for first time gun owners. More information is available here.

