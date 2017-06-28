44News | Evansville, IN

New Handgun Law to Take Effect Soon

New Handgun Law to Take Effect Soon

June 28th, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Hoosier State is ready to undergo its yearly transformation as a new set of laws are ready to take effect on July 1st. Among the many new laws is one that allows people with a protective order to carry a handgun without a license for 60 days. Lawmakers say this new law will allow people in potentially dangerous situations to not have to worry about the hassle of obtaining a license to carry.

Not all groups are thrilled about the law change. Those with the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence oppose the new law. They say putting a handgun into an already dangerous situation can actually make the problem a lot worse.

The State Police will also have to adopt new policies that will expedite the process to obtain a license to carry a handgun for people with protective orders in place.

One thing that concerns firearm instructors is the lack of mandatory training for folks looking to pick up and carry a handgun. At Lawman Tactical in Evansville they offer classes on handgun safety, especially for first time gun owners. More information is available here.

Jeff Goldberg

Jeff Goldberg

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.