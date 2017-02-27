New Guidelines for Pediatricians and Sexual Assault
The American Academy of Pediatrics has released new guidelines on sexual assault for doctors and teens.
These guidelines were last updated in 2008.
The AAP says pediatricians should be comfortable treating and screening for sexual assault and know where to send teenagers for more help.
The academy wants doctors to ask patients on a routine basis if they have ever been victimized and be prepared to refer teens and families to the best fitting communities services.