New Giraffe At Mesker Park Zoo In Evansville

June 22nd, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Mesker Park Zoo welcomes a new 10 month old giraffe to their family. The female giraffe comes to the Tri-State from Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, Missouri.

Clementine is her name, and her mother is a Rothschild’s giraffe, while her father is a Reticulated Giraffe. She was around six feet at birth, and currently stands tall at around 10 feet.

She’s not currently on exhibit, as she’s completing the standard quarantine for all new animals. Once that’s done, she’ll join the giraffes currently at the zoo, Kiah and Kizzie, as well as the Zebras that occupy the giraffe yard.

Clementine’s arrival is part of a managed population strategy and coordinated effort with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums to enhance conservation of this species in the wild.

 

 

