New Fox Show to Premier in August

A new show on Fox is set to premier on the major network. Samantha Harris, who once co-hosted ‘Dancing With the Stars’ will have her own show where food contestants dash across the floor in a culinary frenzy.

The show is called ‘Culinary Genius’ and it’s getting a summer tryout on Fox. It will air for three weeks on Fox-owned and operated stations.

Other stations will soon be announced. The show is produced by celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay well known for his sassy, salty language on shows like ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ and ‘Masterchef’.

‘Culinary Genius’ premiers August 7th.

