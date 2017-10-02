Home Indiana Evansville New Food Booth At Fall Festival Raises Money For Educational Foundation October 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Everyone has their Fall Festival favorites, but there are some new booths on the Munchie Map this year. The West Side Sportsman’s Club is one of the new booths hitting Franklin Street, raising money for their educational foundation.

Philly Cheesesteaks are one of their biggest menu items, along with polish sausages, pronto pups, and lemon shake-ups.

The booth captain says, although it’s their first year, they’re hoping to keep their spot for years to come.

West Side Sportsman’s Club Ron Duncan said, “It takes a long time. There’s a waiting list it’s probably hundreds of people waiting to get a spot at this place. We’re just fortunate enough to be one of them. So we’re happy.”

You can find the West Side Sportman’s Club on your Munchie Map at Booth 12.

For more information, visit West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. To view the Munchie Map, visit Fall Festival Munchie Map.

