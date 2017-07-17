New Flu Vaccine Approved

It may be hot now but flu season is just around the corner.

Drugmaker Sanofi Pasteur announces it received Food and Drug Administration approval to release the first shipment of the flu shot for the 2017-18 flu season.

Initial deliveries are expected to head out to health care providers in early August for the fall immunization campaign.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the single best way to prevent the flu is get the annual vaccine.

The CDC recommends it for everyone over six months old.

