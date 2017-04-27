Your New Favorite Lyricist: Cas One

There are Rock Stars walking among us…or should I say Hip Hop Stars?

The Tri State is home to more than its fair share of talent, and one of those stars is ending his latest tour with an #EPIC show here at home!

It’s time to introduce you to Cas One.

I’ve been a fan from day one (as you see in the video, we featured him on Episode 4 of The Best Day Ever Evansville).

His video, “Long Walk”, netted over 19,000 views and my attention again.

Then there was his Tin Man Brewing Co. beer…

So, this dude is legit.

I always like to know how it feels to nab the attention of thousands of fans, then come back to Evansville and return to being a “regular person”.

It’s pretty crazy, and it’s cool getting back to Evansville because it humbles you. Nobody knows that that goes on. So, it’s cool. Evansville is quiet, I like coming back here.

And, he’s got a new cd out!

It’s a love story of an album, it’s got all my favorite rappers on there.

It’s got some big ones; Del the Funky Homosapien, people probably heard him on the Gorillaz, Sage Francis, who owns our record label Strange Famous. It’s out now. It came out April 21st, so it is ready to go, and you can get it anywhere you get music, it’s there.

The new album features rappers from every level of the underground. Figure’s beats bring a great mix of new Hip Hop and throwback jams to make the album already feel like a classic.



Even on the 10th listen to the record, you’ll pick up on the creative wordplay Cas One presents.

Guys, I LOVE it!

And the tour?

Tour is extremely tiring and it’s fun! It’s a lot of fun. Figure and I fist fight every night, then we wake up and get on the road and smile at each other until the next show. So, that’s where it’s at, tour is fun.

#BehindTheScenes on tour?

They had an onstage monitor burst into flames during the song “Burn it Down”…

And when I texted Jake (Cas One) the other night, he said that the audience knew all the words to the new album!

Catch the last leg of the tour tonight, the Cas One VS Figure,B.Dolan, Dj Abilities and Dope KNife show is at Lamasco Bar & Grill and is expected to sell out.

