Your New Favorite Beauty Hack: Magnetic Lashes!

Beauty hacks…we all love them!

Saving time and money but still looking fresh to death is every woman’s dream, and today we’re introducing you to the latest trend that will have you batting your lovely lashes.

Ladies, I’ve got your new favorite #LifeHack.

Magnetic lashes…what?!

I walked in to work at 4am, and when I went into the dressing room, I wasted 20 minutes of my life being fascinated by Veronica’s intense makeup process.

And then, she pulled out these lashes, and had watched all the YouTube videos on how to use them.

YouTube: You’re supposed to lay them on to the lash, and then you’re supposed to go with the other lash underneath, and they’re supposed to stick to each other.

But this is kind of starting to slide off when I put it on.

YouTube: What I have done is cut my bottom one into 3 pieces, because there are 3 main magnets.

GRETCHIN: Think about it!

All the best things about lashes (without the hassle and glue), and extensions without the $250 price tag.

So, I don’t cut my lashes in half.

What I do is put a little bit of mascara on my upper eyelash, and down here, so it will kind of wear your lashes out after a while; but, you can stick the lash to it and lift your lid up as high as you possibly can, so that way they’re in place.

Then hold the outside corner and connect it as best you can, and then connect the inside corner, slide them down where they need to go…and there you go!

Done!

And you didn’t even have to cut your lashes, what WHAT!

You can even buy them at your neighborhood drug store from around nine to fourteen dollars.

Get that wide eyed, big lashed look with magnetic lashes.

Here’s some tips: Don’t run in them (I found this out the hard way), because they may slip from their proper position.

Don’t sleep in them either (I learned this the hard way too, forgot they were on), it will bend the lashes making them difficult to position.

Instead of using mascara, you can also dip them in water (lightly) to help the upper lash stay in place while you attach the lower lash.

Buy the single demi wispies, not the double, for a more natural look.

AND, skip the makeup altogether, but still look great when you wear JUST the lashes!





