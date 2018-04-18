Home Indiana Evansville New Executive Director Named For Evansville Convention & Visitors Bureau April 18th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau announces a new executive director. Joe Taylor will replace long-time executive director Bob Warren.

Taylor comes from the Quad Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau where he served as President/CEO since May 1998. The Quad Cities CVB consisted of Davenport/Bettendorf, Iowa and Rock Island/Molina, Illinois.

During his tenure, he was responsible for growing the two-state, multi-jurisdictional CVB with an annual budget of $1.3 million and multiple officers serving the metropolitan and rural areas with a regional population of 350,000.

Taylor has also overseen the operations of the Quad Cities Sports Commission for several years.

His extensive background in sporting events is complemented with a knowledge of hosting meetings and conventions, the river boat cuisine industry and partnering in riverfront development and gaming.

Taylor will begin as the new executive director on June 4th.

