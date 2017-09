Home Indiana New Executive Director on the Indiana Board of Education September 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Indiana has a new Executive Director on the State Board of Education. Matt Voors was selected by the State Board in an 11-0 vote.

Governor Eric Holcomb recommended Voors to the board. Voors has previously served as general counsel for the Indiana Department of Education.

Voors was also a majority attorney for the Indiana Senate and Chief Legal Counsel for INDOT.

He will begin the job on Monday, September 11th.

