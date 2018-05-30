New Executive Director at Wesselman Nature Society

Wesselman Nature Society has appointed Levy Schroeder as the new Executive Director. Following a nationwide search to replace Dr. John Scott Foster after he left the society in May of 2017, Schroeder was selected and will assume her duties on June 4th.

“We are thrilled to have Levy join both our organization and our community. Her experience and her background will make her a great fit to carry on our mission and the work that we do,” said Theby. “We also want to thank Joe Ellsworth, our interim executive director, for his efforts during his tenure for the last six months.”

Schroeder has headed numerous national efforts for pollinator protection, played a roll in saving endangered mahogany trees in Rio Platano Biosphere Reserve, and developed a national program to provide pesticide safety training and workplace protections for farmers and migrant workers.

Schroeder is very familiar with the Evansville area, as she spent many summers visiting her grandparents and cousins and has nothing but great memories for the city.

