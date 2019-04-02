New Event Center Coming to Newburgh

Newburgh is getting a new multi-million-dollar event center. According to a press release, the State of Indiana approved 16,000 square foot multi-use facility that will be built within the 140 acres of Friedman Park in Newburgh next to Victoria National Golf Club.

The Friedman Park Event Center is a $4.7 million project and when combined with the construction, it’s an $11.6 million transformative regional destination.

The event center’s primary purpose will be to host events, conferences, and corporate events as well as community and business functions.

Through Indiana’s Regional Cities Initiative, it was awarded $2 million in state funding, which encourages communities across the state to work together to transform their regions into nationally-recognized destinations for talent.

Officials expect the project to be completed in 2020.

