New Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau Chief Assumes Role June 4th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

Joe Taylor spent 28 years in the Quad Cities, serving for a time as the executive director of the Davenport, Iowa based convention and visitors bureau. He says there’s not many difference between Evansville and the Quad Cities: both sit on a major river, similarly sized population, and even the same company runs the Ford Center and the major arena there.

Now-former executive director Bob Warren puts a lot of faith into Taylor. He gave his blessing during Monday’s ECVB meeting which served as Taylor’s first day on the job.

Taylor walks into a city that’s on the rise. Plenty of signature events like the OVC Championship, Jehovah’s Witness Convention dot the Evansville calendar. Taylor says he is committed to bringing even more events in by selling the city as a destination.

