New Escape Experience Opens in Evansville

Breakout Games is opening an escape game experience in the Evansville area. That grand opening took place Thursday evening.

Breakout allows you and your friends, family or co-workers to experience a life-sized game. Each team will race to escape the room in 60 minutes. You’ll solve this adventure by cracking codes, solving puzzles and following clues.

Breakout games has more than 30 locations around the country. Right now the Evansville location has four escape rooms you can try out. It typically costs $24 a person, but it’s 50% off for the next two weeks.

For more information, visit Breakout’s website here.

