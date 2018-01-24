44News | Evansville, IN

New Energy Sparked into Roberts Park Plan

January 24th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

There is renewed interest in creating a 30-acre park and green space on the vacant space where Roberts Park once sat. The Director of Headwaters Park Geoff Paddock spoke about the development of the park to the public and local leaders.

Paddock took interest in the park in hopes of creating a destination park just like the one in Fort Wayne.

“What we did in Fort Wayne was to address a couple of things, flood control was important having a downtown festival center, and ice skating rink and also have something that’s self-supporting,” says Paddock.

Several attempts to use city money to fund the park have been rebuffed in the past. Creating a nonprofit to raise funds continues to work for Headwaters Park and may work for Evansville too.

