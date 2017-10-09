Home Kentucky New Emergency Alert System Up And Running In McLean County October 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

There’s a new way to inform McLean County residents about important and emergency alerts. The McLean County Emergency Notification System is up and running.

The AlertSense program will send people text messages, emails, or voicemails alerts in case emergency or important notifications need to be sent to all of its residents.

These alerts will include evacuations, weather warnings, boil water advisories, significant transportation problems, and ongoing police or fire activity.

This is a joint effort between the county and several area cities and towns. The program is funded by the McLean County Emergency Planning Committee.

To sign up for alerts, visit McLean County Community Notification System.

