Home Indiana Evansville New Elementary School Set to Open in August June 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

McCutchanville Elementary in Vanderburgh County is getting the final touches put on it as it nears the end its of construction.

This new school will have what’s called a student centered design, meaning the classroom spaces will be set up with mobile chairs, tables, and interactive touch screen panels.

First responders took a look inside at the request of the school, as a way for them to learn the layout incase of emergency.

The $27,000,000 school has been built to hold 1,000 students and faculty, and will open for the first day of class on August 8th.

A time lapse of construction can be seen below:



Comments

comments