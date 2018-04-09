Home Indiana Evansville New Downtown YMCA Aims At Overall Health & Wellness April 9th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

We are getting a first look at what city officials have planned for the new downtown YMCA. The new “Y” aims at overall health and wellness and will feature a teaching kitchen and children’s STEM lab.

Designers for the project went before the Evansville Area Plan Commission for the first time.

Project officials say the 80,000-square-foot facility will feature a pool, workout area, and three-lane track.

Construction on the new facility is expected to begin within the next four to six weeks.

“I think that everyone is excited. It’s been a long time coming. It means that the Y will be more handicap accessible. We’ll have family changing rooms for families to go to the pool area. So it’s just really updating the downtown Y.”

There’s no word on what will happen to the current YMCA building.

The new downtown YMCA is expected to open to the public sometime in Spring of 2019.

