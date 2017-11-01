New Dog Park Coming To Evansville

A new dog park is coming to Evansville’s east side. On Wednesday, Board of Park Commissioners approved Woodmere Dog Park that will border the soccer fields along Vann Avenue and Evansville State Hospital.

Volunteers will oversee the construction and maintenance of the new park. This park, which will be 100% privately funded, is expected to feature a secure entrance, restrooms, and even a spray park.

Woodmere Dog Park will have over three acres of fenced “off-leash” lawns for both small and large dogs.

The dog park is projected to open sometime in the fall of 2018 or the spring of 2019.

For more information, visit Woodmere Dog Park, or send an email to info@woodmeredogpark.com.

