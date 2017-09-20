44News | Evansville, IN

New Dog Park to be Built on State Hospital Grounds in Evansville

September 20th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

A new dog park will be built on state hospital grounds in Evansville. Woodmere Dog Park will have over three acres of fenced “off-leash” lawns for both small and large dogs.

This park, which will be 100% privately funded, is expected to feature a secure entrance, restrooms, and even a spray park.

Woodmere will be located on Evansville’s east side at the state hospital grounds.

The park is expected to be up and running sometime in 2018.

