New Dog Park to be Built on State Hospital Grounds in Evansville
A new dog park will be built on state hospital grounds in Evansville. Woodmere Dog Park will have over three acres of fenced “off-leash” lawns for both small and large dogs.
This park, which will be 100% privately funded, is expected to feature a secure entrance, restrooms, and even a spray park.
Woodmere will be located on Evansville’s east side at the state hospital grounds.
The park is expected to be up and running sometime in 2018.