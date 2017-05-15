Home Indiana New Development Increases Demand For New Park In Huntingburg May 15th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Indiana Pinterest

The vision for North Side Park in Huntingburg could be one step closer to reality. Huntingburg Parks and Recreation is applying for a $200,000 grant through Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Parks officials say the north side of the city has needed a park for some time and with continued development the need for a park continues to grow. A new residential neighborhood is being built and North Side Park is part of the development, “The playground that we’re going to develop here is super nice. It’s going to be one of the better ones in the area, in the county I’d imagine. It’s going to have the rubberized surface all the units are going to be handicap accessible so it’s going to be a really nice place,” said Huntingburg Parks Department Director Larry Altstadt.

The residential developer is donating land to the city for north side park. The overall project is estimated at $400,000. Parks officials are hoping to get about half of the project funded through Indiana DNR’s land and water conservation fund.

