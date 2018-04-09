Home Kentucky New Details Released In Hopkinsville Officer’s Death April 9th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

New details are being released in the deadly shooting of Officer Phillip Meacham. Kentucky State Police say on March 29th, Ofc. Meacham, who was off-duty in his own vehicle, saw another vehicle with flashing blue lights approach him in the area of Faulkner Drive.

Police say the vehicle with with unlawful emergency lights was being driven by James Decoursey, who turned onto another street.

KSP says Meacham followed Decoursey, and called an on-duty supervisor, just before 5 p.m., requesting a uniformed officer to help investigate the vehicle with flashing lights. Decoursey pulled onto Paulette Court, a dead-end street, Meacham remained close by to make sure Decoursey didn’t leave.

Around 5:11 p.m., an officer met Meacham before they approached Decoursey, who appeared to be working on his vehicle in a driveway.

Police say Decoursey shot Meacham when they made contact with him, then he fled the scene. Ofc. Meacham was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Decoursey fled to the Clarksville, Tennessee area, where officers shot and killed him.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313, or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Previous Story

Off-Duty Police Officer Killed In Hopkinsville, Kentucky

Comments

comments