New Details Released in Attempted Child Abduction

More information is being released regarding the attempted abduction that took place on Wednesday, March 27th. According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, the driver is described as an older white male with white spiked, a white beard, and no mustache.

The passenger was a white male with glasses and a white Bass Pro Shop hat, brown and grey 6-inch beard, small tattoo (unknown description) on his left arm near the elbow area.

As previously stated, he was wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with red writing. The passenger, identified as the aggressor, also received a bite mark during the attempted abduction on the top of his left forearm before the elbow.

There was a caramel-colored pit bull dog with pinned ears, a white chest, and wearing a blue collar that was also in the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the vehicle can contact the OCSO at 270-298-4411.

Previous story:

Ohio County Police Investigate Attempted Child Abduction

Comments

comments