New Details Emerge in Isaiah Hagan Murder Trial

Witnesses started taking the stand Thursday, in a Warrick County murder trial. 23-year-old Isaiah Hagan is charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Halee Rathgeber in April 2017.

Most of the day was spent hearing from law enforcement officials including a trooper with Indiana State Police and crime scene investigator Ted Clamme. But the big focus in the courtroom Thursday was on the evidence.

Defense attorney Mark Phillips argued about which evidence was tested right after Halee was found. He says her fingernails, blood found on Rathgeber’s clothing, fibers, a sexual assault kit and other evidence was not tested.

The defense is arguing the state only tested 10 items in this case. The state says that’s standard in a case like this because they’re working with the manpower and the means they have available.

At times, discussions between the two legal teams became heated. The jury was asked to leave the courtroom twice during the proceedings.

“My hope is that we are able to move forward at a pretty good pace and but the tension and the energy that you saw at the end of the day was not unusual. We feel very passionately about what we are trying to do Mr. Perry and his office feel equally as passionate in what they are trying to do and we are both trying to find the ability to have the jury everything that is available to consider,” says Phillips.

Attorneys are expecting the trial to last about three weeks. They’ll be back in court Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Hagan is facing charges of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and obstruction of justice. He’s accused of killing 20-year-old Halee Rathgeber in April 2017. Halee was found at the Alcoa Soccer Complex with a single gunshot wound to her head.

