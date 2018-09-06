Home Kentucky New Degree Opportunity and Residence Hall at Brescia University September 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Brescia University has announced a degree in Business Agriculture as well as a new residence hall to accommodate more students.

Brescia University has been approved by the SACSCOC (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges) and the Council on Postsecondary Education of the Commonwealth of Kentucky to begin offering a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business starting in January 2019. This program is part of an articulation agreement with Owensboro Community and Technical College.

Students will earn an Associates in Applied Science in Agricultural Studies (already in existence) there then continue their education at Brescia University with a Business and Agriculture Business classes tailored to the student’s agriculture background in order to complete a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Business.

In response to the record breaking first-time full-time enrollment and continued projected growth in the resident student numbers, President Larry Hostetter announced the school’s plan to construct the first of two 2-story, 36-bed residence halls with construction beginning immediately and concluding prior to August 1, 2019.

The first residence hall will be located on the west side of the 600 block of St. Ann Street where three bungalow homes once stood. The second will be located on 8th Street on the University’s south side. The estimated cost is $1.5 million.

These projects are part of a 30-year Master Plan initiative. The University launched The Gateway to Our Second Century capital campaign in October 2014 with a goal of raising $10 million. Currently, $13.5 million has been raised with an increased goal of raising an additional $1 million this year.

