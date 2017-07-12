Home Indiana Evansville New Deadly Tick Disease Confirmed in the Hoosier State July 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

A new and deadly tick disease is confirmed here in Indiana.

The Heartland Virus was discovered in 2012 in the midwest and now there have been two confirmed cases in the Hoosier state.

The virus first appeared in Missouri and now Indiana joins a handful of other states in the midwest with those confirmed cases. In one case, a person has reportedly died from the virus.

So far, health officials say the symptoms of the Heartland Virus are similar to the flu and may experience headaches, sore muscles and an upset stomach. The disease can also affect your ability to fight off other infections.

Health officials say it’s best to cover your skin when you’re outside and they suggest you tuck your pants into your socks.

Also, use a repellent that is specially approved for ticks.

