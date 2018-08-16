New Deaconess Clinic Building In The Works

“We are really excited to be a part of downtown Evansville in this project. A lot has been going on with Deaconess,” Dr. Allen White, Deaconess Clinic Chief Administrative Officer.

The Deaconess Clinic in downtown Evansville serves thousands of patients from all around the tri-state every year. Now, hospital officials are looking to build a brand new clinic to serve its patients better down the road. This means the Deaconess Clinic on Chestnut Street will eventually be closing.

“We are in an older building now; it’s bigger than we need. We don’t own the building we currently lease the building,” says Dr. White.

A vacant lot near the Stone Family Center for Health Sciences is being prepared for their new building.

“This is an opportunity to have a more consolidated, more efficient operation with newer facilities for our patients and our providers so that we have a very nice place that we can continue to use for years to come,” says Dr. White. “It will be a seamless move. One day we will be in our old building and another we will be in the new one.”

The Deaconess Clinic in downtown Evansville will not close for any period while employees move into the new building.

“We want to continue to provide services in that area. We also want to be able to employ people and to contribute to that rebirth of that downtown area,” says Dr. White.

