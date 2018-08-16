Home Indiana Evansville New Deaconess Clinic Building Planned for Downtown Evansville August 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A new building is planned for Deaconess Clinic Downtown near the former Townsquare Media facility in Evansville.

The three-story medical office building will be located between Locust Street and Walnut Street. Construction will start later this year and is set to be completed in the spring of 2020.

“This new building in downtown Evansville is a continuation of Deaconess’ commitment to providing innovative, high-quality services to the city’s center,” said Shawn McCoy, CEO of Deaconess Health System. “We’re glad to be part of the exciting growth and momentum of the downtown area.”

Allen White, MD, Chief Administrative Officer of Deaconess Clinic says the new building will offer patients a new, modern facility with the addition of convenient parking.

Many services and practices offered in the current Deaconess Clinic Downtown facility will relocate to the new three-story building.

Comments

comments