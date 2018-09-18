Home Indiana New Deaconess Clinic Boonville Location Opens September 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Warrick County to showcase the newest Deaconess Clinic in the area.

The new building, located at 3150 Warrick Drive, will include family medicine and pediatric care, along with an on-site lab service. The facility stands at more than 13,500 square feet and includes 18 exam rooms, two treatment rooms, and three lab bays.

Deaconess Home Medical Equipment will also open their newest retail showroom in a separate area.

Appointments at the Deaconess Clinic are available Monday through Friday from 7:30AM to 4:30PM.

Deaconess Home Medical Equipment will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00Am to 4:30PM.

