New Daviess County CASA Advocates Sworn-In

Seven new Court Appointed Special Advocates have been sworn-in in Daviess County, Kentucky. CASA Board Members and staff watched as Judge Julie Gordon administered the oath of service to the new advocate volunteers.

The newly appointed CASA volunteers join 37 other community members who have been trained and are advocating for children in the county’s juvenile dependency court system. CASA volunteers ensure that the children’s needs are recognized and their best interests considered both in the courtroom and in the community.

Executive Director of CASA of Ohio Valley Rosemary Conder said, “Our volunteers pledge to stay with each child until the case is closed, and the child is placed in a safe, permanent home. The advocate is often the only consistent adult presence in the child’s life.”

The volunteers meet with the child regularly and are able to interview people in the child’s life such as social workers, attorneys, and teachers. They also attend court hearings with the child and report their findings to the judge.

The next advocate training session for CASA of Ohio Valley begins in May. To learn about becoming a volunteer, visit CASA of Ohio Valley or call 270-683-2138.

