New Database Comes to Columbus to Protect Valuables

Columbus police officers have a new way for residents to keep track of valuable items.

Officers are asking locals to sign up for ReportIt, and online database allowing you to write down serial numbers and descriptions and store pictures of valuables.

The service can also be used for items without serial numbers, such as jewelry.

With ReportIt, if someone tries to sell your items at Disc Replay in Columbus, store managers may be able to know the items were stolen and be able to return them.

The database is provided by a company called Leads-Online, and ReportIt is free and secure.

Police will not be able to see your items online until you give them access.

More information can be found at ReportIt.

