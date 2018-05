A news Norwegian cruise ship is hitting the high seas. It’s called Norwegian Bliss. Travel expert Connie Borbitt has been on the boat. She says it is a 4000 passenger vessel that will focus on cruises to Alaska. Part of the ship includes an enclosed water slide that swings out over the water. She joins 44News This Morning to discuss what else passengers can expect.



