Home Indiana Evansville Evansville City Council Names New President and Vice President January 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Evansville City Council elected a new president and vice president. Councilman Jm Brinkmeyer was named the new president while Councilman Dan Adams was named vice president.

Their new roles take effect immediately. “I think what we’re going to do is try to move whatever we’ve been doing over the first two years of this council forward obviously we have some issues concerning gun violence, we still have some financial wrinkles we need to iron out. Actually, I felt less nervous in that chair than I did sitting over there to be quite honest. It was kind of weird,” says Brinkmeyer.

Previously, Missy Mosby served as president for the last two years.

This year she decided not to seek another term as president of the council so she can focus on her second ward, real estate career, family, and changing state laws on animal cruelty.



