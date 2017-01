Home Entertainment New Contract Extension Between Firestone Tires and IndyCar Series Signed January 17th, 2017 John Werne Entertainment, Indiana Pinterest

Firestone Tires signed a new contract extension with the IndyCar Series.

Firestone tires were used by the first and last Indy 500 winners. Since 2000, they are the IndyCar’s only tire maker.

Terms of the deal are not being released, although Firestone will provide more tires during practice sessions this season.

The IndyCar season opener is March 12th in St. Petersburg, Florida.

