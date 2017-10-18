New cMoe Exhibit ‘Kids World’ Highlights Evansville’s Sister Cities

cMoe is giving kids a look at life in Evansville’s sister cities around the world with their new exhibit. The ‘Kids World’ exhibit highlights what life is like in Tochigi-Shi, Japan, Osnabrück, Germany, and Tizimin, Mexico.

The exihibit has creative, interactive, and hands-on learning experiences about family life, language, food, education, architecture, trade, city planning, and government. It will highlight the similarities and differences between these three cities.

There were educational activities, dancing, and food samples at the ribbon cutting event.

Museum members were able to get a sneak peek of the new exhibit last weekend.

For more information, visit cMoe kids, or call 812-464-cMoe (2663).





