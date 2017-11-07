New Classroom Unveiled at Thompkins Middle School

A classroom that was renovated and remolded at Thompkins Middle School is finally being unveiled. Mrs. Dunkel’s family and consumer science classroom received a complete overhaul with new cabinetry, lighting and floors.

The remodel took place over the summer and students couldn’t believe what they returned to.

Eighth grader Ally Black says, “When I walked in I was just amazed the flooring was totally brand new the cabinets, I was just oh my goodness it’s a whole different room but it’s the same like people but it’s a whole different environment.”

A former student got the project off the ground through writing grants to Lowe’s and other area businesses.

The total renovation cost more than $20,000.



