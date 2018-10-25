Home Indiana A New Class Of Candidates Could Change The Face Of State Politics October 25th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Indiana, Kentucky

There’s a surge of teachers running for office in Kentucky and Indiana in the upcoming midterm elections. One of those candidates is Bob Glenn, a communications professor, and Owensboro City Commissioner. He’s making a run for the state Senate District 8 seat, hoping to become a voice for the working class and those in education.

“Public education is under attack; the middle class is under attack, the poor are under attack. That’s a lot of wars for one state government to fight and I believe working families need a voice in Frankfurt, they don’t have that now. You see that on the debate with pension reform where teachers were demonized and basically castigated for showing up and exercising their free speech rights and protest. You see it with the cuts to public education,” says Glenn.

Glenn says over the past five years, he’s seen almost 40 percent cut from the community and technical college budget in Kentucky, and he says that impacts the students in the long run.

“We have a lot fewer part-time and full-time instructors in certain programs. We’ve had certain programs eliminated. That harms students because it limits their options in terms of technical training or traditional academic training,” says Glenn.

However, these issues aren’t just being discussed in Kentucky. John Hurley is a technical teacher in Spencer County, Indiana, who’s running for a state house seat. He says any more budget cuts and his program will be cut even though the skill sets he teaches is vital to the community’s economy. Although Hurley says, that’s not the only downfall.

“Any time that you have money that’s running away, again a lot of that is coming from our voucher program, you have staff cuts in a lot of our schools, that means you have increased class sizes. Anytime you lose a lot of that individual’s attention that a lot of students need to succeed, that’s going to be a detriment to their academic success,” says Hurley.

