New Claims Come Out on Former Black Township Trustee

According to the Mount Vernon Democrat, former Black Township trustee Lindsay Hoehn-Suits used township money for personal expenses before her death last August.

Hoehn-Suits served as trustee from 2011 to 2016.

The Indiana State Board of Accounts has an audit report showing discrepancies in assistance benefits, the use of funds for Suits’ personal mortgage and cell phone service, a check made out to cash, and a lack of documentation.

The report shows more than $18,000 of assistance benefits were paid on behalf of one of her relatives.

Prosecutor Travis Clowers plans to review the reports and have a meeting to determine any charges.

