New City Limits Signs to be Unveiled

New city limits signs for Henderson will be unveiled next week. All of the new signs have been reinstalled, with the exception of one, and will be unveiled Wednesday, March 1st. There will be a brief ceremony. This event will be at 12 p.m. located on U.S. 41-South (formerly Pennyrile Parkway) near the Henderson County Fairgrounds and the Audubon Parkway ramp.

The signs, many of which were not refreshed in the last 15 years, received a makeover using the City’s version of the branding logo and new color palette.

Signs are located on U.S. 60-East near Wathen Lane, U.S. 60-West near Henderson Community College, U.S. 41 in the median at the foot of the Twin Bridges and on the section of U.S. 41 that was formerly the Pennyrile Parkway near the Henderson County Fairgrounds.

The U.S. 60-West sign will not be reinstalled until the road widening project is complete.

