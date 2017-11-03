Home Indiana Evansville New Christmas Store Opens On The West Side November 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A new Christmas store is open on Evansville’s west side. The Christmas Outlet has discounted decorations and gift items. It’s located in the Old Walmart complex on University Drive, and it will be open until Saturday, December 23rd.

The store is filled with items that have been liquidated from a TV retailer. There will be new items for sale every week.

Owner Jeffrey Kingery said, “Everything is at least 50 percent off or more of their price. We have tons of Christmas decor, a lot of gift items, stuff like that. The trees are really nice, they’re Bethlehem lights, and then we have Santa’s best so some of them even change colors. They’re all 10 dollars a foot.”

The store is open on Fridays and Saturdays only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

