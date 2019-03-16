New Charges for Man Accused of Installing Camera in Family’s Bathroom

A man charged with voyeurism in December 2018 is facing new felony charges of promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

46 year old Ryan Lloyd was hired to do electrical work at a home in Owensboro late last year. Police say the family discovered a small camera inside a light fixture in the bathroom where he was working. They later discovered the camera was wired to the light Lloyd was working on in the hall outside the bathroom. He was arrested December 2, 2018.

Police say the memory card inside the camera contained almost 90 images with full frontal nudity of the victim’s underage daughter.

In addition to the new felony charge, Lloyd is also facing three additional counts of misdemeanor voyeurism.

He bonded out of jail Thursday and is expected back in court April 18.

