New CASA Advocates Sworn-In

Thursday, 12 new court appointed special advocates became official bringing the total to 42 in Daviess County. They gathered in Owensboro to be sworn in and it’s the biggest training class to complete the program.

“We’re seeing more and more abuse and neglect in the community, more reports of that, and so we have children coming into the system every day. So, we need volunteers so badly,” says CASA Executive Director Rosemary Conder.

There are 98 children on a waiting list for a CASA volunteer.

