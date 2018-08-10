Home Indiana New Bypass in Boonville to Hold Ribbon Cutting August 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a ribbon cutting event for the Boonville Bypass/SR 61 in Warrick County.

The event will take place August 17th outside on the mainline of the new bypass at the intersection of SR 62 at 3:00PM.

After the ribbon cutting, attendees are invited to be the first to drive on the new bypass. Parking will be available on the mainline of the new SR 61 but will be limited.

In the event of bad weather, the event will be moved to Threshermans Park located at 2144 West New Harmony Road in Boonville, Indiana.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch will be commenting at the event, as well as local state legislators, INDOT officials, and local government officials.

