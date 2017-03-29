New Bridal Magazine Highlights Everything Local

From the cat cafe to a new bridal publication…women in the tri-state are starting local businesses left and right. Recently two local women put their heads together to start a quarterly bridal publication that highlights everything local.

From flowers to food, they say they will use their magazine, Engaged! River Valley to show the charm of businesses here in the tri-state. The women say they hope it inspires brides-to-be to keep it local and not order everything for their special day from afar.

The next publication will be out in May.

For more information, visit Engaged! River Valley.





Comments

comments