New Branded Beer Launched to Raise Awareness For Abused, Neglected Animals

November 17th, 2017 Indiana

Carson’s Brewery is partnering with It Takes a Village Canine Rescue for a specially brewed and branded beer.

It’s called the Fur-Ever Home Tropical Ale. It was a way for ITV Board Member and Volunteer Brian Buxton to support local business, and bring awareness to the needs of homeless, abused and neglected animals.

Initial production is set for 32,000 cans and there will also be kegs shipped to local restaurants.

You can sample the Fur-Ever Home Tropical Ale for yourself starting in early December.

