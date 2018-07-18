New Body Cameras On The Way For Henderson Police

Changes are coming to the Henderson Police Department in the form of technology. Officers with HPD got to see the body cameras that will soon be a part of their uniform. After deciding which camera to use, officers got a demonstration of how the technology will work.

The BodyWorn camera system was displayed by Utility. Chris Lindenau, Chief Revenue Officer of Utility Inc., says the new body cameras will help officers in their day-to-day jobs.

“The purpose of that type of technology is to allow officers to focus on what they’ve been tasked with doing which admittedly is an extremely arduous, difficult, risky line of work,” says Lindenau. “So, we certainly want the technology to support them, to help potentially protect them, and to allow their officers to respond.”

Members of law enforcement watched as mock situations such as an officer-down and gunshot detection activation were portrayed.

The new technology will provide the location of the officer, link up with other officers nearby, send alerts, and detect if an officer needs help.

“But I also think with life safety type technology that we’ve implemented that this is now an added benefit to the system,” says Lindenau. “It’s not just a conversation about the video, you’re talking about potentially saving officers lives.”

Major Jermaine Poynter of the HPD says the cameras are a step towards the future.

“We wanted to jump out in front of the situations and make sure we had the tools, officers have the tools to be able to do the job, but to also show our community that we’re being transparent and we don’t have any issues to hide,” says Poynter.

Officials say the bodycams will hold everyone accountable.

“We’re here doing the right thing for Henderson. It’s all about putting those positive deposits back into the community,” says Poynter. “So anything I can do to increase the trust of our agency, I’m all for it.”

In May, the Board of Commissioners approved funding to buy 50 body cameras. Officers with Henderson Police will officially begin wearing the cameras by the end of August.

