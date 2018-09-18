Home Indiana Jasper Nonprofit Looking for New Board Members September 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Next ACT, a nonprofit wanting to reopen the Astra Theatre in Jasper, is looking for new board members.

The group helped raise money and find volunteers to reopen the historic theatre this year.

Three members of the board plan to resign at the end of the year, and the group is looking to replace those soon to be vacant seats.

There are several shows planned for the fall schedule at the Astra Theatre, including a showing of the Rocky Horror Picture Show and an acoustic performance featuring Rodney Crowell.

Individuals interested in joining the board can click here for more information.

