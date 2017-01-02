44News | Evansville, IN

New Board Chair Announced for Tri-State BBB for 2017

January 2nd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville native has been named as the Tri-State Better Business Bureau’s New Board Chair for 2017. Kevin Canterbury, who has been with Banterra for more than five years and a banker for 28 years, will be the new Board Chair for 2017. He is an Evnasville-native who graduate from Murray State University. Canterbury will replace Lynn Lingafelter, who served as Board Chair for the last year.
He has been a BBB board member for more than 15 years and has also served as president.
Kevin Canterbury also serves as a board member or fundraising partner for Big Brothers Big Sisters, United Way, Buffalo Trace Council, YMCA, Junior Achievement, St. James West UMC, and Reitz High School.

