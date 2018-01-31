Home Indiana New Bill Requires Parental Consent to Teach Sex Education January 31st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

One Indiana lawmaker wants more morality in public schools. State Senator Dennis Kruse has introduced Senate Bill 65 which would require parental consent to teach sex education. The State Senate has already passed the bill.

It would prevent a school from teaching a student anything related to human sexuality, sexual activity, sexual orientation, or gender identity without parental consent. The bill would not require parental permission as long as the curriculum sticks to health standards outlined by the state.

The Indiana Department of Education says while it supports parental involvement in sex ed, it points to the benefits of increased access to medically accurate and age-appropriate sex ed especially when it comes to unintended pregnancies.

The bill now heads to the house.

