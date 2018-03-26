Home Indiana New Bill Requires Doctors to Report Abortion Complications to State March 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signs an anti-abortion bill requiring medical providers to report more patient information to the state. Holcomb signed the measure Sunday before leaving on a trade mission to Canada.

The new law establishes a detailed list of abortion complications like infections, blood clots and hemorrhaging along with mental health issues that must be reported.

Supporters say it’s meant to make sure abortions are performed safely.

Opponents argue it will further stigmatize abortion, which has lower complication rates than many other procedures.

The ACLU says it may challenge the law in court.

Comments

comments